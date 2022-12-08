AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will not be running for re-election, according to an announcement on her Facebook page.

This comes after Nelson was first elected as the Amarillo Mayor in 2017. In her announcement, she highlighted some accomplishments the city has gone through in her tenure as the Mayor, including:

Negotiated and signed lease with Elmore Sports Group for 30 years of MLB affiliated baseball and completed construction of Hodgetown Stadium;

Opened the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo;

Created the Coming Home Program and the Amarillo Connected Program.

Nelson has served on multiple boards in the community including the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, according to the city of Amarillo website. Read the full announcement on her Facebook page.