AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During a Wednesday morning gathering, the places on the May 2023 ballot for city of Amarillo positions, including the mayoral position and the four positions on the Amarillo City Council, were determined.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the drawing determined the order in which the names of candidates will be printed on the ballot. The order they will be on the ballot is as follows:

Mayor Tonya C. Winston Don Collins Sam Burnett Jeffrey McGunegle Cole Stanley Freda Powell

Councilmember – Place 1 Ray White Margie Gonzales Dean Crump Sherie Wood Kelsey Richardson Josh Craft Chip Hunt

Councilmember – Place 2 Don Tipps Misty Vigil Gabriel McHenry-Herrera

Councilmember – Place 3 Katt Massey John Adair Tom Scherlen

Councilmember – Place 4 Les Simpson Claudette Smith John Ingerson Hobert Gunny Brown

