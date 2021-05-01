May 2021 Election races, times, locations, and results

Residents across the High Plains cast their final ballots on the issues and offices that matter most to their communities.

Early voting has had a drastic increase this year comparing to 2019, as voters turn out in numbers to make sure their voices are heard.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

City of Amarillo:

Every place on the Amarillo City Council is up for grabs. Below are a list of candidates who are running for each position. Click here to watch their full interviews from Politics Today with Jackie Kingston.

Amarillo Mayor:

One of the biggest races being watched in the City of Amarillo is the mayoral race. The candidates are:

Michael Hunt

Claudette Smith

Carl Karas

Ginger Nelson (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 1:

In December 2020, Councilmember Elaine Hays announced that she would not be seeking reelection for Place 1. that seat is:

Jason Tillery

Hobert “Gunny” Brown

Cole Stanley

Councilmember Place 2:

Jason Foglesong

Joe West

Freda Powell (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 3:

Tom Scherlen

Eddy Sauer (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 4:

Ali Ramos

Howard Smith (Incumbent)

Sharyn Delgado

Richard Herman

City officials and 2021 Amarillo mayoral candidates discuss Amarillo’s current and previous tax rates

Amarillo Junior College District

Also on the ballot is the Amarillo Junior College District Board of Regents. Voters can select one, two, or three candidates of their choice. Not all three votes have to be cast.

Those on the ballot are:

Peggy Carter Thomas

Anette Carlisle (Incumbent)

Adrian Meander

John Betancourt

Don Nicholson *Nicholson said he is dropping out of this race because he has a family member who is going to work for Amarillo College. He will still appear on the ballot but is asking voters to not vote for him.

Daniel Henke (Incumbent)

Amarillo ISD:

Voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Not all four votes have to be cast. Those vying for the seats are:

Louis Montano

Bennie Anderson

Charles D’Amico

Doyle Corder (Incumbent)

Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)

David Nance (Incumbent)

Don Powell

Bushland ISD:

Bushland ISD has a $94.3 million bond proposal on the ballot. The district said on its website that the bond package would address the rapid growth in the district as well as increased safety and aging conditions of facilities.

The proposed projects are:

New Elementary School – $25.2 Million

New High School – $61.6 Million

Existing Middle School Renovations – $6 Million

Existing High School Renovations -$1.5 Million

BISD said the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond proposal is .2275 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3876. “For the average BISD home value of approximately $300,000, this represents an increase of $52.14 per month,” said BISD’s bond proposal site.

City of Canyon:

Commissioner Place 5:

This race is the only contested race for the City of Canyon. The candidates are:

Randy Ray (Incumbent)

Zachary Unger

Canyon ISD

Board of Trustees – Place 3:

Zachary “Zack” Smith

Randy D. Darnell

Board of Trustees – Place 4:

David Velasquez

Bill Jenkins

Board of Trustees – Place 6:

Vance Snider II

Jenni Winegarner

River Road ISD:

River Road ISD’s Board of Trustees has four seats up for grabs. Voters can cast up to four votes. The candidates are:

Danielle Coleman (Incumbent)

Melinda Powell

Amanda Brown (Incumbent)

Nikki Forrest

Darenda Romans Keeton

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Texans can check their voter registration by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Things you will need to check your registration status:

Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or

Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or

Name, County, and Date of Birth

Voter registration for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.

Click here to register to vote in the next election.

WHERE CAN I VOTE?

Potter County residents can vote at these locations, dates and times:

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on

Election Day, May 1, 2021

United Citizens Forum

901 N. Hayden

Main Entrance

Amarillo, TX 79107

Casey Carpet One

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

Main Entrance

Amarillo, TX 79102

Wesley Community Center

1615 S. Roberts

NW Entrance, Senior Living Room

Amarillo, TX 79102

Bushland Fire Station #1

17600 Indian Hill Road

Amarillo, TX 79124

Valle de Oro Fire Station

23801 FM 1061

New Station on the Right

Valle de Oro, TX 79010

Second Baptist Church

419 N. Buchanan

Family Life Center

Amarillo, TX 79107

Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road

3601 Amarillo Blvd. East

Main Entrance

Amarillo, TX 79107

Trinity Baptist Church

1601 I-40 West, East Entrance,

Rock Auditorium

Amarillo, TX 79109

East entry by The Roc

Chaparral Hills Church

4000 W. Cherry

SW Entrance, Sanctuary

Amarillo, TX 79108

Discovery Center

1200 Streit Dr.

SW Entrance, Dry Lab

Amarillo, TX 79106

Kids, Inc.

2201 SE 27th

Main Entrance,

Mary E. Bivins Room

Amarillo, TX 79103

Hillside Christian

Church NW

600 Tascosa Road Main Entrance,

Foyer

Amarillo, TX 79124

Lighthouse Baptist Church

5631 Pavillard

Main Entrance

Amarillo, TX 79108

Pride Home Center

3503 NE 24th

Main Entrance,

Center Back of Store

Amarillo, TX 79108

Randall County residents can vote at these locations, dates and times:

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on

Election Day, May 1, 2021

Arden Road Baptist

6701 Arden Road

Amarillo, TX 79109

Comanche Trail Church

of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103

Central Baptist Church

1601 SW 58th

Amarillo, TX 79110

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon, TX 79015

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

8201 Canyon Drive

Amarillo, TX 79110

Southwest Church of Christ

4515 Cornell

Amarillo, TX 79109

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110

Redeemer Christian Church

3701 S. Soncy

Amarillo, TX 79121

The Summit

2008 12th Avenue

Canyon, TX 79015

Southwest Branch Library

6801 W. 45th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79109

Coulter Road Baptist Church

4108 S. Coulter

Amarillo, TX 79109

CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?

Click here to find sample ballots for your location.

