May 2021 Election races, times, locations, and results

Residents across the High Plains cast their final ballots on the issues and offices that matter most to their communities.
Early voting has had a drastic increase this year comparing to 2019, as voters turn out in numbers to make sure their voices are heard.
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?
City of Amarillo:
Every place on the Amarillo City Council is up for grabs. Below are a list of candidates who are running for each position. Click here to watch their full interviews from Politics Today with Jackie Kingston.
Amarillo Mayor:
One of the biggest races being watched in the City of Amarillo is the mayoral race. The candidates are:
- Michael Hunt
- Claudette Smith
- Carl Karas
- Ginger Nelson (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 1:
In December 2020, Councilmember Elaine Hays announced that she would not be seeking reelection for Place 1. that seat is:
- Jason Tillery
- Hobert “Gunny” Brown
- Cole Stanley
Councilmember Place 2:
- Jason Foglesong
- Joe West
- Freda Powell (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 3:
- Tom Scherlen
- Eddy Sauer (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 4:
- Ali Ramos
- Howard Smith (Incumbent)
- Sharyn Delgado
- Richard Herman
City officials and 2021 Amarillo mayoral candidates discuss Amarillo’s current and previous tax rates
Amarillo Junior College District
Also on the ballot is the Amarillo Junior College District Board of Regents. Voters can select one, two, or three candidates of their choice. Not all three votes have to be cast.
Those on the ballot are:
- Peggy Carter Thomas
- Anette Carlisle (Incumbent)
- Adrian Meander
- John Betancourt
- Don Nicholson
- *Nicholson said he is dropping out of this race because he has a family member who is going to work for Amarillo College. He will still appear on the ballot but is asking voters to not vote for him.
- Daniel Henke (Incumbent)
Amarillo ISD:
Voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Not all four votes have to be cast. Those vying for the seats are:
- Louis Montano
- Bennie Anderson
- Charles D’Amico
- Doyle Corder (Incumbent)
- Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)
- David Nance (Incumbent)
- Don Powell
Bushland ISD:
Bushland ISD has a $94.3 million bond proposal on the ballot. The district said on its website that the bond package would address the rapid growth in the district as well as increased safety and aging conditions of facilities.
The proposed projects are:
- New Elementary School – $25.2 Million
- New High School – $61.6 Million
- Existing Middle School Renovations – $6 Million
- Existing High School Renovations -$1.5 Million
BISD said the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond proposal is .2275 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3876. “For the average BISD home value of approximately $300,000, this represents an increase of $52.14 per month,” said BISD’s bond proposal site.
City of Canyon:
Commissioner Place 5:
This race is the only contested race for the City of Canyon. The candidates are:
- Randy Ray (Incumbent)
- Zachary Unger
Canyon ISD
Board of Trustees – Place 3:
- Zachary “Zack” Smith
- Randy D. Darnell
Board of Trustees – Place 4:
- David Velasquez
- Bill Jenkins
Board of Trustees – Place 6:
- Vance Snider II
- Jenni Winegarner
River Road ISD:
River Road ISD’s Board of Trustees has four seats up for grabs. Voters can cast up to four votes. The candidates are:
- Danielle Coleman (Incumbent)
- Melinda Powell
- Amanda Brown (Incumbent)
- Nikki Forrest
- Darenda Romans Keeton
AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?
Texans can check their voter registration by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Things you will need to check your registration status:
- Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or
- Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or
- Name, County, and Date of Birth
Voter registration for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.
Click here to register to vote in the next election.
WHERE CAN I VOTE?
Potter County residents can vote at these locations, dates and times:
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on
Election Day, May 1, 2021
United Citizens Forum
901 N. Hayden
Main Entrance
Amarillo, TX 79107
Casey Carpet One
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
Main Entrance
Amarillo, TX 79102
Wesley Community Center
1615 S. Roberts
NW Entrance, Senior Living Room
Amarillo, TX 79102
Bushland Fire Station #1
17600 Indian Hill Road
Amarillo, TX 79124
Valle de Oro Fire Station
23801 FM 1061
New Station on the Right
Valle de Oro, TX 79010
Second Baptist Church
419 N. Buchanan
Family Life Center
Amarillo, TX 79107
Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road
3601 Amarillo Blvd. East
Main Entrance
Amarillo, TX 79107
Trinity Baptist Church
1601 I-40 West, East Entrance,
Rock Auditorium
Amarillo, TX 79109
East entry by The Roc
Chaparral Hills Church
4000 W. Cherry
SW Entrance, Sanctuary
Amarillo, TX 79108
Discovery Center
1200 Streit Dr.
SW Entrance, Dry Lab
Amarillo, TX 79106
Kids, Inc.
2201 SE 27th
Main Entrance,
Mary E. Bivins Room
Amarillo, TX 79103
Hillside Christian
Church NW
600 Tascosa Road Main Entrance,
Foyer
Amarillo, TX 79124
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5631 Pavillard
Main Entrance
Amarillo, TX 79108
Pride Home Center
3503 NE 24th
Main Entrance,
Center Back of Store
Amarillo, TX 79108
Randall County residents can vote at these locations, dates and times:
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on
Election Day, May 1, 2021
Arden Road Baptist
6701 Arden Road
Amarillo, TX 79109
Comanche Trail Church
of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79103
Central Baptist Church
1601 SW 58th
Amarillo, TX 79110
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon, TX 79015
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
8201 Canyon Drive
Amarillo, TX 79110
Southwest Church of Christ
4515 Cornell
Amarillo, TX 79109
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79110
Redeemer Christian Church
3701 S. Soncy
Amarillo, TX 79121
The Summit
2008 12th Avenue
Canyon, TX 79015
Southwest Branch Library
6801 W. 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
Coulter Road Baptist Church
4108 S. Coulter
Amarillo, TX 79109
CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?
Click here to find sample ballots for your location.
This page will update at 7 p.m. with election results.
More from MyHighPlains.com: