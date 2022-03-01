AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With new candidates and new voting legislation in place, Election Day has come to the High Plains. Across the region, many are making their voices heard on issues printed in their local ballots, and major political parties are working to narrow down their candidates for the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

Polling locations across the High Plains will be open on March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with election results updated in real-time here as the votes are tallied.

As voting continues throughout the day, reporters from MyHighPlains.com have checked in with local polling places in order to send in the latest updates.