MAGA Patriot Party National Committee files with Federal Election Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a the Federal Election Commission website, the ‘MAGA Patriot Party National Committee’ has filed.
The form can be viewed here on the website.
This has been reported to be confirmed by NewsNation. This story will be updated as more information is released.
