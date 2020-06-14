LWV reminds citizens of voter registration deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters of Amarillo wants to remind citizens that the voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.

Citizens without an orange voter registration card for their current address have to be registered by Monday, June 15, to vote in the Primary Runoff Election scheduled for July 14.

Sonya Letson, president of the League of Women Voters, reminded citizens that there are local races on the ballot in the runoff election for both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Some of the races included are the U.S. Senate and the seat for U.S. Congressional District 13.

Letson talked about how citizens can check if they are registered to vote, “If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can check your voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov,” she added. “Texas is one of only 11 states without online voter registration, but fortunately, there are lots of other ways to get your registration done.”

The steps for citizens to get registered to vote include:

Going to Vote411.org or votetexas.gov Filling out the application form online Printing it off Signing and mailing it in.

If citizens don’t have a printer, they can use register2vote.org or votetexas.gov to get a postage-paid voter registration application mailed to them.

Citizens can also call their local elections administrators and ask them to send a voter registration application. Citizens can call Potter County at 379-2299 or Randall County at 468-5510. If citizens don’t live in either Randall or Potter they can call their county clerk or tax assessor.

Citizens can go by the election administrator’s office to register in person or pick up the form at their local library and mail it in.

If citizens are registered but have moved to a new address within the same county or changed their name while remaining in the same county, they can update their information online at votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/did-you-change-something.

Leston talked about the importance of voting by saying, “Make sure your voice is heard in the 2020 elections—register and vote! If you have questions, call your county elections administrator or call the League of Women Voters of Amarillo at 337-2148.”

