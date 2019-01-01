Lujan Grisham sworn in as governor of New Mexico Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Just after midnight Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was sworn in during a private ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The governor's sister-in-law and a retired State District Court Judge, Sandra Grisham, administered the oath of office using a family Bible.

The governor will be publicly sworn in Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Fe Convention Center where she will give her first inaugural address. That will be followed by two separate governor's balls, one at the Eldorado Hotel, the other at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Monday, Gov. Lujan Grisham named John Bingaman as her chief of staff. He will oversee the development of policy and legislation as well as communications and legal operations.

Gov. Lujan Grisham also named Teresa Casados as her chief operations officer. Casados was deputy chief of staff under Gov. Bill Richardson.

Both Casados and Bingaman will be paid $130,000 a year.

Several other state officials are also being sworn in Tuesday.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas will be returning to their respective roles.

In addition, newly elected State Auditor Brian Colon and Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia are all being sworn in at the State Capitol Rotunda.

That swearing in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.