AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Senate on Monday to study 84 charges during the interim, before the 88th Legislative Session.

“The interim charges I released today reflect my priorities, the priorities Texans shared with me as I traveled the state and those of the members of the Texas Senate. Senators submitted nearly 600 policy recommendations for the Senate to study before next session. My staff and I spent nearly a month reviewing these recommendations. Our final list of 84 charges continued to be revised through this weekend.

The following is the list, released by Patrick, with some of the charges:

Pandemic Response : Examine the impact of state and federal pandemic policies — including agency guidance, licensing and regulatory actions, and health care industry policies — on patient care and treatment delivery. Examine how regulatory guidance impacts the patient-doctor relationship and recommend changes needed to ensure Texas can develop its own data guidance during public health emergencies.

Teaching and Health Care Workforce Participation : Review financial aid and scholarship opportunities in Texas related to teaching, health care, and law enforcement and examine methods to increase participation in these fields. Mainly study Math and Science Scholars Loan Repayment Program, the Peace Officer Loan Repayment Program and the Nursing Corps Loan Repayment Program.

Re-entry Program for Inmates : Review current offender re-entry programs provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and county jails, and identify barriers to their success. Make recommendations to enhance successful programs to ensure adequate resources and support for released offenders."

Protecting the Unborn : Monitor the impact of Senate Bill 8, The Texas Heartbeat Act, and the expanded funding for alternatives to abortion programs passed by the 87th Legislature. Recommend additional ways to provide alternatives to abortion and informed consent resources to expectant mothers.

The full list of Lt. Gov. Patrick’s 2022 interim charges are posted here.