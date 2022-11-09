Adjudicators observe as ballots are tabulated inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall Counties had a record number of newly registered voters but both reported lower voter turnout numbers compared to the 2018 midterm.

Randall County Election Administration results show that of the 95,908 registered voters. 50.06% participated in the midterm election. Down 5.44% from the 2018 midterm election.

In Potter County Election Administration unofficial results show that 37.48% of registered voters voted. An 8.52% decline from the 2018 midterm election.

“There’s always a gap, said Melynn Huntley Potter County Elections Administrator.” “So you know, we ended up in this type of election around 30% of the people did vote and that leaves 70% that didn’t. “So yes, you know, the number of people registered compared to the number of people who voted is totally different.”

According to the Texas Secretary of State, Potter County had 53,219 registered voters in 2018 and a 46% voter turnout.

The majority of Potter County voters voted early.

“We ended up with over 21,000 that voted altogether, roughly 60% of them voted early and 40% of them voted on election day, stated Huntley.” “So yesterday, we had well over 8000 that came in to vote.”

In 2018 Randall County had 85,464 registered voters and a 57% voter turnout rate.

Voter turnout numbers are calculated by dividing the number of voters who participated in the election by the number of all registered voters in the county.