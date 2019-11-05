Local school bonds and options on the ballot tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters, get ready because Election Day is tomorrow.

There are several school bonds and local options for voters to decide tomorrow.

First, a look at school bonds here in Texas.

Sunray ISD’s $9.5 million special election for new school buildings.

Dumas ISD has a proposed $107 million special election for new school buildings.

Gruver ISD’s $7.2 million school bond for facilities.

Lefors ISD’s $3 million school bond for facilities and new school buses.

In New Mexico, voters in Curry and Quay Counties will vote on Grady Public Schools’ bond question for facilities and computers up to $400,000.

In Roosevelt County, voters will decide on Portales Public School buildings’ tax act. It would impose a tax of $1.25 per each $1,000 value of property. That is for facilities, vehicles, and technology improvements.

Voters in Deaf Smith County will be voting on Proposition A, which would provide a new law enforcement center. That would cost $32.2 million.

In Curry and Roosevelt Counties, there are three local options:

Option A — would allow the sale, service, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the county.

Option B — would allow inter-local option district transfers in the county.

Option C — would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine in the county.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow so you’ve got most of the day to cast your ballot.

CORRECTION: According to Sunray ISD, due to the tax rate compression rate as required under House Bill 3, the estimated total tax rate if the bonds are approved is expected to remain the same as the total tax rate for this school year.

