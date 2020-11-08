Local reaction to the presidential election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There has been a wide range of reactions to the news of President-elect Joe Biden’s win this morning.

KAMR Local Four News submitted a question on our Facebook page asking what citizens thought about the race.

The majority were in favor of President Donald Trump, with a few outliers for President-elect Joe Biden.

Many on our Facebook page commented about mail-in ballots, recounts, and the pending court cases that President Trump has against several states to stop the counting of votes he believes to be fraudulent.

Let’s take a look at what some local residents had to say about the race:

Alex Kirk said it’s time to move out of the country, while Giovanni Roman said her heart is full of hope and joy.

Colby Johnson used the hashtag previously used after President Trump was elected of #notmypresident, and finally, Heather Garrett said ‘Good job and good luck President Biden.’

Reactions have been coming in all day from various politicians, including former President Barack Obama who said, “I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.

As well as Senator Mitt Romney who extended congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Whatever the final count, President-elect Joe Biden has gotten the most votes in the overall popular tally of any presidential candidate in US history and President Trump has the second most.

