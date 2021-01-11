Local political science professor gives his take on impeachment resolution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, House Democrats filed an impeachment resolution charging President Donald Trump with inciting an insurrection. A vote is expected this week, likely on Wednesday.

Alongside that impeachment resolution, House Democrats attempted to pass, by unanimous consent, a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the Constitution’s 25th amendment.

That resolution failed as Representative Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected.

House Speaker Pelosi said if there were to be an objection, the House would then debate and vote on the same resolution on Tuesday and she is asking Vice President Pence to respond within 24 hours, and then Democrats would proceed with the impeachment process.

Dr. David Rausch from West Texas A&M University said he believes the 25th amendment will not be used and that the impeachment will move forward.

“The House is going to pass it with a lot of applause and stuff from the Democratic side. I would be curious to see what Republicans voted for it, that would be kinda fun to watch,” said Dr. Rausch.

Dr. Rausch said that if President Trump is impeached after he leaves office they could add the qualification that he could not run for any other elected office.

We reached out to Representatives Ronny Jackson and Jodey Arrington and their offices said they would get back to us at a later time.

Dr. Rausch talked about the historic nature of this measure, as we have never had a president removed from office.