Local party chairs react to presidential election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the presidential election rolls on, and votes continue to be counted in various states. Local party chairs are giving us their thoughts on the election.

Daniel Rogers, the chairman of the Potter County GOP, and Steve Land, the chair of the Potter County Texas Democrats, both had different takes on the election and what it means for the country moving forward.

Rogers said that after going across the nation in the last few months, he saw big support for President Trump and not so much for Joe Biden. He believes that the Biden campaign was lackluster and not much of one.

“Why did they put these polls out and why did they claim they were going to win big without any information, so I think it systemic nationwide and they got shocked by how many people voted for trump and it threw them off,” said Rogers.

On the Democratic side, Land said people voted with their pocketbooks and due to the administration’s handling of the coronavirus.

“The economy is not as good as it should be, the coronavirus has had a huge effect on it. Everybody is scared to death that they are going to lock down again,” said Land.

Rogers said he does not agree with other Republicans, like Rick Santorum who said it was too early for Trump to claim victory.

Rogers said that the Trump campaign should file lawsuits in every state and analyze every race to make sure there was no voter fraud and all ballots that were cast properly are counted.

Land disagrees and said that is not how democracy works and said this is a way for President Trump to steal the election.

