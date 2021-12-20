Local airports receive federal funding for improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration recently announced that the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be receiving nearly $3 million for airport improvements through a recent federal infrastructure law that was passed.

According to a news release, the Amarillo airport is expected to receive $2,858,644, with a number of other airports throughout the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle and eastern New Mexico also receiving funds including the following:

Hereford Municipal Airport, receiving $110,000;

Oldham County Airport, receiving $110,000;

Moore County Airport, receiving $159,000;

Guymon Municipal Airport, recieiving $159,000;

Clayton Municipal Airpark, receiving $110,000.

According to the release, these airport improvements are a part of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, giving approximately $15 billion for airport-related projects throughout the United States under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge criteria. For the upcoming fiscal year, $2.89 billion has been made available for airports across the country.

The money can be used for runways, taxiways as well as safety and sustainability projects. It can also be used for terminals, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, the release stated.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”