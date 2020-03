Gov. Abbott issues orders to limit social gatherings, closes schools, gyms, bans dine-in eating

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a declaration of public health disaster Thursday, saying the orders issued under that declaration are intended to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting down inside-dining in restaurants and bars, closing gyms, and prohibiting visits to hospitals, nursing homes or long-term care facilities except to provide care for patients.

He also ordered all school districts in Texas to close at least through April 3.

“This does not mean education should stop in Texas,” he said, urging districts and parents to find alternative means of teaching, such as putting courses online.

The order allows for drive-through and delivery of food from restaurants.

The governor announced the order at a press briefing Thursday. It takes effect at midnight Friday.

The order, he stressed, “is not a shelter in place order,” as other places around the country have seen.

“This does not prohibit people from going to grocery stores or getting gas,” Abbott said. “Domestic travel is not prohibited. Offices and workplaces remain open, though employers should only ask essential personnel to report to work and encourage others to work remotely.”

The order, Abbott said, is an essential tool in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“The more that people do to reduce their personal contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained,” he said. “We are doing this today so that we can get back to business more quickly.”

Abbott said is order applies standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“No one responds to challenges better than Texans,” Abbott said. “Texans have always come together in the face of disaster.”

