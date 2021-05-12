WATCH: Mayoral election recount continues, expected to complete today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The recount for the May 1 Amarillo mayoral election is due to head into its second day beginning at 8 a.m., after the official start yesterday (May 11). Petitioned by candidate Claudette Smith and confirmed last week, the City anticipates the process will be completed today.

The full summary, released by the City:

Activities will include 10 counting teams. Candidates and representatives may be present.

Recount activities will commence on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Randall County Election Administration with the pick-up of the secured ballots from Randall County by law enforcement.

Law enforcement will convoy to the Potter County Election Administration to pick-up the secured ballots from Potter County.

Law enforcement will convoy to the Amarillo Civic Center, Grand Plaza (entrance 11), transferring custody of the secured Randall County and Potter County ballots to the Recount Supervisor/Coordinator.

A manual recount of all votes for the office of Mayor will be conducted by ten counting teams.

When recount activities are concluded, all ballots will be secured, and law enforcement will take custody to transport the ballots to the appropriate custodian of the voted ballots (Randall County and Potter County Election Administrators, respectfully).

The election administrators will take custody of the ballots from law enforcement, securing them in accordance with Texas Election Code.

When completed, activities are concluded for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Although the City expects the manual recount to be completed today, it will continue if needed until the process is finished.