Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg in the Sun City this evening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will return to Texas to campaign here in El Paso tonight at 7 P.M.

Mike Bloomberg is the first presidential candidate to make a campaign stop in El Paso since former candidate Beto O’rourke. This visit comes after the democratic candidate opened an office here in the borderland on Saturday.

A release states Bloomberg will deliver remarks and announce his plans for a holistic approach to investing in Latino communities across America.

Event officials say this is also the kickoff event for “Ganamos con Mike”, a movement to energize Latino voters around the country in support of Mike’s commitment to rebuild America and defeat Trump.

El Paso is just one of 17 Bloomberg campaign office locations across the state. A release states the presidential candidate has already visited Texas four times since entering the race in late November.

When Bloomberg’s office officially opened on Saturday, some local leaders showed support towards Bloomberg’s policies.

“We are the first office for the remaining candidates for president to have opened up in El Paso and that’s because Mike Bloomberg is focused on all parts of texas including El Paso and the border,” said Peter Svarzbein.

Bloomberg’s campaign is open to the public in downtown El Paso.

