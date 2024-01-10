AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library hired Justin Ward as the library case manager.

As Library Case Manager Ward will provide social services to patrons in need.

“My main goal at the library is to provide assistance to patrons who come in and are looking for things like housing assistance, food pantries, setting up social security, anything like that pretty much any services that they don’t normally provide at the library that people come in and ask about,” said Ward.

Ward shared that the library is a high-traffic area for unsheltered individuals who need a safe place to read, use the computer, or rest.

“The library is a place where anybody can go as long as they’re not causing trouble, they can go in there stay warm, read some books, get on a computer,” said Ward. “So with that, that makes for a great place to provide those social services because they are there.”

So far Ward has had 100 engagements with around 50 to 60 people and has already helped individuals receive benefits and housing. The services are also meant to help individuals have long-term solutions.

“One of the patrons that I assisted came in, he was just requesting any help that he could get, he had a pretty severe medical illness, and he had a son with autism,” explained Ward. “They had recently lost their HUD, housing and disability benefits. So they didn’t have any money or any housing. We started the process of getting them involved with the come home team through outreach.”

Ward explained how he helped patrons with Social Security paperwork along with other things to get them reinstated.

“I assisted them with completing Social Security paperwork, and getting the benefits reinstated. Along with that, we were able to house them through the Coming Home team. They were housed this Friday, we’re going to provide case management services to help keep them stable and keep them off the street.”

To de-escalate critical situations that may occur in the library, Ward teaches de-escalation training to library staff and brings in training for mental health training.

“We’re gonna start off with basic de-escalation, training and Mental Health First Aid,” said Ward. “I’m going to provide the de-escalation training myself. Then we’re partnering with the Texas Panhandle Centers for the Mental Health First Aid training. That’ll be in several rounds to make sure we get all the staff that needed to train. So, eventually, we’ll go on to other communication skills as well as information on local resources and how to provide that.”

Ward will be primarily located at the Downtown Public Library and visit other branches to provide services as well. By the end of the year, Ward said he hopes to help 500 individuals.