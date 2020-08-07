League to register voters at Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters will register voters this Saturday at the Amarillo Community Market, from 9 a.m. to noon outdoors at the old Santa Fe Depot, 401 S. Grant.

Anyone without an orange voter registration card with their current address and name needs to get registered by October 5 in order to vote in the General Election in November.

“This is a great opportunity for those who aren’t already registered to vote to get that taken care of,” said Jami Cowart, League voter registration chair. “And those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated. Our volunteer deputy registrars (VDRs) can help you do that!”

“If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov,” Cowart said. She added that the League will register voters again at the Amarillo Community Market on August 22.

“Make sure your vote is heard in the 2020 election—register and vote!” Cowart said. “If you have questions, call your county elections administrator or call the League of Women Voters of Amarillo at 337-2148.”

“The League is nonpartisan; we do not support or oppose political parties or candidates,” she added. “Instead, we encourage informed and active participation in government. Our vision is a democracy in which every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.