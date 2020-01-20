League offers voter registration opportunities

Karina Shumate, 21, a college student studying stenography, fills out a voter registration form in Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they’ll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation’s toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — League of Women Voters volunteers will conduct voter registration at several locations over the next two weeks. Those who wish to vote in the March primary but are not already registered or who need to update their address or name must get registered by February 3. They can do so at one of the following:

January 20 — Martin Luther King Day of Service Resource Fair, 12 noon – 3 p.m. Warford Activity Center, 1330 NW 18th

January 21 – Amarillo College Diversity Resource Fair, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

January 22 – West Texas A&M University, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jack B. Kelley Student Center

January 29 – West Texas A&M University, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jack B. Kelley Student Center

February 1 – Amigos United Supermarket, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3300 I-40 East

February 1 – Market Street United Supermarket, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2530 S. Georgia

Citizens can also register at the office of their county election administrator during regular business hours. The Potter County office is on the third floor of the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk. (Phone: 806-379-2299) The Randall County office is at 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon. (Phone; 806-468-5510) The Randall County Annex is at 4320 S. Western St. in Amarillo. (Ph. 806-468-5510)

“This is an exciting election, and much will be decided in it,” said Sonya Letson, LWV president. “Eighteen candidates have filed to run for the 13th District Congressional seat being vacated by longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry, for example. And it includes the Presidential Primary.”

League volunteers have already been registering seniors in 10 local high schools that have invited the League to assist with voter registration. A person who is at least 17 years and 10 months old may register to vote, so many high school seniors are now eligible to register. A person must be 18 years old to vote in an election, so some seniors who register now will be able to vote on March 3, while others will have to wait for the next election date – May 2 for the city bond election and/or November 3 for the General Election—in order to cast a ballot.

Early voting begins February 18.

