League of Women Voters to register voters ahead of November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo League of Women Voters (LWV) announced it will be registering voters on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library. Voter Services Vice President Jami Cowart said the event is in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

“We are delighted that both the Potter County Commissioner’s Court and the Amarillo City Council have proclaimed September as Voter Registration Month, and we are pleased to report that the Amarillo League has registered senior students at all local high schools during this month. The League believes that getting young people in the habit of voting at an early age will ensure their participation in our democracy,” Cowart added.

Amarillo LWV President Sonya Letson said they are preparing for the elections on Nov. 2.

“The November election will include proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and a proposed tax rate increase for the City of Amarillo.” Letson said, “To that end, the League will register voters at United grocery stores on Saturday, October 2nd.”

Here are the deadlines for voting in the November election:

Last day to register – Oct. 4

Oct. 4 Early voting begins – Oct. 18

Oct. 18 Last day for mail-in ballot application – Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Election Day – Nov. 2

The president said the league will also create a Voter Guide to explain the proposed amendments and Amarillo proposed tax increase. It will be published and distributed across the city by LWV in October.