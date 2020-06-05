League of Women Voters reminds citizens of voter registration deadline

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The deadline is fast approaching for citizens to be registered to vote in the Primary Runoff Election scheduled July 14. Those without an orange voter registration card for their current address and name need to get registered by June 15 to vote in the runoff.

There are local races on the ballot in the runoff election for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, said Sonya Letson, president of the League of Women Voters. Races include the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congressional District 13 (the seat being vacated by Mac Thornberry), as well as others.

“If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can check your voter registration status on the Secretary of State’s website at votetexas.gov,” she added. “Texas is one of only 11 states without online voter registration, but fortunately, there are lots of other ways to get your registration done:”

Fill out the application form online—then print, sign and mail it in. Go to Vote411.org or votetexas.gov—either site can help you print your own form. If you don’t have a printer, use register2vote.org or votetexas.gov to get a postage-paid voter registration application mailed to you.

Call your local elections administrator and ask them to send you a voter registration application—Potter County at 379-2299, Randall County at 468-5510. Outside those counties, call your county clerk or tax assessor.

Go by the election administrator’s office to register in person or pick up the form at your local library and mail it in.

If you are registered but have moved to a new address within the same county or changed your name while remaining in the same county, update your information online at votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/did-you-change-something.

“Make sure your voice is heard in the 2020 elections—register and vote!” Letson said. “If you have questions, call your county elections administrator or call the League of Women Voters of Amarillo at 337-2148.”

“The League is nonpartisan; we do not support or oppose political parties or candidates,“ she added. “Instead, we encourage informed and active participation in government. Our vision is a democracy in which every citizen has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.”

