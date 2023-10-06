AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters of Amarillo announced they will hold their second Civics 101 Workshop on Saturday, running from 9-11:30 a.m. at the North Branch Library.

According to the LWV announcement, the workshop will be free, has no pre-registration required, and will include refreshments as well as prizes. The workshop is intended to provide Amarillo citizens with basic governmental information to both serve as a refresher for longtime voters and build confidence and knowledge for new voters.

“Civics 101 is a non-partisan gathering where diverse individuals can come together to discuss democracy and learn the basics of local government and civic responsibility,” said the LWV.

More information on the event and other programs by the LWV can be found by calling 806-337-2148.

This workshop comes as Texas prepares for its Nov. 7 Special and Constitutional Amendment Election, during which voters will make their voices heard on key issues including water, broadband infrastructure, and taxes alongside local ballot measures. The deadline for Texans who wish to register to vote in the upcoming election will be Tuesday, Oct. 10.