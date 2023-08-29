AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo League of Women Voters (LWV) announced that they will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19 by registering voters at all of Amarillo’s Public Library locations.

According to the LWV, they registered more than 600 voters last year. This year they are hoping to register more.

Officials with the LWV provided a list of all of the library locations with their active hours for the registration event:

Downtown Location, 413 SE 4 th 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

413 SE 4 Northwest Branch, 6100 SW 9 th 3 p.m.– 7 p.m.

6100 SW 9 Southwest Branch, 6801 W 45 th 2:30 p.m-5 p.m.

6801 W 45 East Branch, 2232 E 27 th 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

2232 E 27 North Branch, 1500 NE 24 th 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

1500 NE 24

The LWV also stated that people who wish to register to vote must be at least 18 years old, be a citizen of the US, and not convicted of a felony or have completed their full sentence. The Volunteer Deputy Registrars will only be able to register people in Potter and Randall counties.