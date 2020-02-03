League adds last-minute voter registration locations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020 file photo, a voting drive volunteer sets up a table in Richardson, Texas. Democrats are anxious about the coming presidential election and Republicans are more likely to be excited about it. That’s the finding of a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Would-be voters have a few more opportunities to get registered to vote in the March primary, thanks to League of Women Voters volunteers.

Melynn Huntley, Potter County election administrator, Invited the League to have a voter registration table on the first floor of the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, which is the last day to register to be able to vote in the Primary Election. The League will also register voters from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gold’s Gym, 3000 Blackburn.

League volunteers who are Volunteer Deputy Registrars (VDRs) are also scheduled to register voters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Amigos United Supermarket, 3300 East I-40, and the Market Street United Supermarket at 26th and S. Georgia.

The VDRs can register voters from either Potter or Randall county, said Sonya Letson, League president. They can also give a voter registration application card to anyone from a different Texas county that can be mailed to the Secretary of State’s office in Austin. However, it must be postmarked by February 3 to enable the resident to vote March 3.

Citizens needing to register are those 18 or older not already registered and those who have changed their address or name since last registering. Someone 17 and 10 months may also register but must turn 18 by Election Day to be able to vote March 3. A voter with an orange voter registration card bearing their current address does not need to re-register.

The League will also be registering voters tomorrow (Wednesday, Jan. 29) at the West Texas A&M University Jack B. Kelley Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Gold’s Gym in Amarillo from 5 to 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Feb. 18.