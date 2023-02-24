AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lawmakers are commenting on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Friday is the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine for a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, 2022.

In an address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it has been a year of “resilience” and “bravery,” expressing his gratitude to Western allies throughout this year.

“Ukraine has surprised the world. Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world,” Zelensky said.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas said he believes the Ukrainian spirit “remains unbroken and undeterred.”

“As I saw firsthand in Kyiv last year, President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have exemplified strength, resilience and love of homeland in the face of a belligerent dictator, and they are winning this war because of it,” Cornyn said. “…As this conflict enters its second year, we must remember that a victory in Ukraine is a victory for all who value freedom.”