Lavern Public Schools bond passes

BEAVER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Laverne Public Schools in Beaver County had a bond election tonight.
The nearly $1.3 million bond passed with 81% of the vote.
That money will be used for security, a new roof, and HVAC for the elementary school.
It will also pay for upgrades to band equipment, the track, and district vehicles.
