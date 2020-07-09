AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is still time to vote early in the Texas Primary runoff.
Friday, July 10 is the last day for early voting.
One big race that is being watched is District 13 as voters narrow down the candidates vying for congressman Mac Thornberry’s open seat.
If you can’t make it to vote early Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.
To see your nearest voting location, click here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Border city goes high-tech to counter drug cartel violence
- Last day to early vote is tomorrow
- City of Amarillo says new Thompson Park Pool will be largest public aquatics site in Amarillo Area
- Texas bans elective surgeries in more than 100 counties as coronavirus hospitalizations keep climbing
- Agencies, group take ‘step forward’ with Mexican owl talks