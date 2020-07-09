Last day to early vote is tomorrow

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is still time to vote early in the Texas Primary runoff.

Friday, July 10 is the last day for early voting.

One big race that is being watched is District 13 as voters narrow down the candidates vying for congressman Mac Thornberry’s open seat.

If you can’t make it to vote early Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.

To see your nearest voting location, click here.

