Last chances to register to vote in November election

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters is offering last-minute voter registration opportunities in Amarillo and Canyon for citizens wanting to vote in the Presidential election.

Voters must be registered by Oct. 5 to be eligible to vote in the General Election on Nov. 3.

According to the LWV, the locations and times are as follows;

Tuesday, Sep. 29 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. West Texas A&M University in Canyon, JB Kelley Student Center on 2nd Avenue on the south side

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. West Texas A&M University in Canyon, JB Kelley Student Center on 2nd Avenue on the south side Monday, Oct. 5 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Santa Fe Building at 9th and Polk (Last Day To Register)

“We urge any citizen who will be 18 or older by the election day who is not already registered to vote to take advantage of one of these opportunities to get registered or to update their registration if they have moved or changed their name,” said Jami Coward, LWV voter registration chair. “Our volunteers will be wearing masks and using sanitizing processes in between voters.”

“Those who can’t get to one of our voter registration events can call their county election administrator to see where to go,” she added, “In Potter County, call 379-2299; in Randall County, call 468-5510.”

“The League is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidate or political party,” said Sonya Letson, League president. “Instead, we encourage informed and active participation in government.”

