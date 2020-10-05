Last chances to register to vote in November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters is offering last-minute voter registration opportunities in Amarillo and Canyon for citizens wanting to vote in the Presidential election.

Voters must be registered by October 5 to be eligible to vote in the General Election on November 3.

The last registration event will be Monday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building.

“We urge any citizen who will be 18 or older by election day who is not already registered to vote to take advantage of one of these opportunities to get registered, or to update their voter registration if they have moved or changed their name,” said Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair. “Our volunteers will be wearing masks and using sanitizing processes in between voters.”

“Those who can’t get to one of our voter registration events can call their county election administrator to see where to go,” she added, “In Potter County, call 379-2299; in Randall County, call 468-5510.”

“The League is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidate or political party,” said Sonya Letson, League president. “Instead, we encourage informed and active participation in government.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: