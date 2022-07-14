WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-OK, joined a number of other Republican senators, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, to introduce an act aimed at preventing crude oil reserves from being sent to certain countries overseas.

According to a news release from Lankford’s office, various senators came together to introduce the “No Emergency Crude Oil for Foreign Adversaries Act.”

“While Oklahomans are forced by this Administration’s bad policies to pay more for gas and diesel, Biden continues to block US energy production. Now he’s outrageously selling our emergency oil supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to nations like China,” Lankford said in the release. “This is absolutely unacceptable. We should help American families afford gas and groceries by increasing domestic production, rather than handing over our emergency reserves to bad-actor nations.”

The act’s goal is to ensure that crude oil reserves sold from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are not exported to “adversarial nations,” the release said.

“At a time of skyrocketing inflation and record gas prices, and with SPR drained to its lowest level since 1986, it is reckless and inexplicable that President Biden would allow oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to be exported to China,” Cruz said in the release.

Other senators who joined the bill include U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA and U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, R-OK, the release said.