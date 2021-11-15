Ken King files for reelection for sixth term as representative for House District 88

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ken King, the current state representative for House District 88, announced Monday that he has filed to run for a sixth term in his position.

According to a statement posted on both his Twitter and his Facebook page, King said “It’s official! I have filed to run for re-election in HD 88. I look forward to serving the conservative values of the Panhandle and the South Plains for another term.”

King has served as the representative for District 88 for five terms, which includes Armstrong, Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Donley, Gray, Hale, Hansford, Hemphill, Hockley, Lamb, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, Swisher and Yoakum Counties.

According to the state’s website, King is currently the chairman of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee and serves on the House Public Education Committee and the Energy Council. King previously served on the School Board for the Canadian Independent School District before his time as the state representative.

Filing for a spot on the 2022 election ballot ends December 13. Other races in the upcoming election include Governor, Attorney General as well as the Texas State Senator spot for District 31, previously held by Kel Seliger, who recently announced he would not run for reelection.