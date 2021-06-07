Kathleen Brown to host announcement event, running for US Texas-13 Representative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Kathleen Brown, a Wichita Falls attorney, is set to announce her candidacy for the office of US Texas District 13 Representative at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens on June 9.
The event is expected to begin at 6 p.m., and is free for the public to attend.
Brown’s campaign said that local speakers Melodie Graves and David Martinez will introduce the candidate. Live music will also be provided by Devlon Jones and Danny Dobervitch, with Sandwiches and refreshments available.
After announcing her candidacy in Witchita Falls on June 2, Brown is the first Democratic challenger to incumbent Ronny Jackson.
