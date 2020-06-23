KAMR Local 4, KFDX hosting congressional debates for District 13 tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS (KAMR/KFDX) — Before early voting starts for the July runoff election, voters in Texas’ 13th Congressional District will have the chance to hear from the Democratic and Republican primary candidates hoping to be on the November ballot.

In the Republican debate, Josh Winegarner, agriculture expert, and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson will square off. Then, the Democratic debate will feature two Amarillo natives: Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan.

Here’s what to know about the debate and how to watch.

When is the debate?

The debate is tomorrow Wednesday, June 24.

The Republican debate will start at 7 p.m. CDT with the Democratic debate to follow. Each debate will be an hour long.

How can I watch?

The debate will be broadcast live right here on KAMR Local 4 in Amarillo.

Viewers may also access a live stream of the debate by visiting www.myhighplains.com.

Who will be moderating?

The debate will be moderated by Darrell Franklin, the evening anchor at KFDX/Texoma’s Fox in Wichita Falls, and Jackie Kingston, the evening anchor at KAMR in Amarillo.

Franklin has worked at KFDX since 1992, serving as a reporter for many years before becoming an anchor. Franklin earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and grew up in Iowa Park.

Kingston attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Broadcasting. She has been a member of the KAMR Local 4 newsroom for many years. Kingston also hosts the High Plains only local political show, Politics Today.

Who are the Republican candidates?

The incumbent, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, is retiring after two and a half decades in Congress.

After a massive primary, the two GOP candidates left for the seat are Ronny Jackson, the retired Navy rear admiral and former White House doctor, and Josh Winegarner, a veteran agriculture expert and lobbyist.

Winegarner was born and raised in the Panhandle, attending Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. His legislative career includes working for former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. Winegarner also served the Texas Cattle Feeders Association for more than a decade.

Jackson is a retired U.S. Navy Admiral who served in the military for 25 years. He is from Levelland, which is just outside district lines. As White House physician, he served under three Presidents: George. W. Bush. Barack Obama and Donald Trump. President Trump also considered Jackson to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs, but Jackson withdrew his name from consideration after allegations of unprofessional behavior while working as the White House physicians, something Jackson denies.

Texas Tribune wrote:

Armed with Trump’s endorsement, Jackson is leaning hard on his White House connections to argue he could continue the influence that Thornberry has accrued in Washington. Winegarner, who has Thornberry’s support, is pitching himself as far more in touch with the district than Jackson, who moved to Amarillo last year to run for the seat after 25 years in the military. Donald Trump’s support, rural roots fuel budding drama in Panhandle congressional runoff



Who are the Democratic candidates?

Gus Trujillo is a graduate of West Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management. In 2013, he was selected to represent the university as a congressional intern for Rep. Mac Thornberry. He is now the office manager for the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

His opponent is business consultant Greg Sagan, who recently returned to the race after withdrawing for health reasons. He is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander who served 14 years in the military. Sagan also has a political science degree from West Texas A&M University. Sagan.

During a February I-team investigation, Lisa White claims she was molested by her brother-in-law, Congressional Candidate, Greg Sagan, more than 40 years ago.

Sagan dropped out of the race two weeks later due to a medical condition during the outset of the pandemic.

What will be discussed?

The candidates are expected to discuss a wide variety of topics, with a focus on key issues for residents in the Pandhandle, Texoma, and The South Plains. The debate will also feature hot topics surrounding our nation’s capital, including police reform, race relations, and coronavirus.

When is the election?

The 2020 primary runoffs will be held on Tuesday, July 14. The election was supposed to take place on May 26 but was postponed due to coronavirus. Early voting is longer because of the pandemic as well. Early voting runs from June 29 through July 10. As a reminder, if you voted in a party primary in March, you have to vote in that same party during the runoff.

The general election is Tuesday, November 3.

