KAMR Local 4 interviews Governor Greg Abbott about Executive Order (GA-34)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Announced today, Linda Vaughn, forums chair of the Amarillo League of Women Voters Board of Directors, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the League of Women Voters of Texas board until June 2022. She had been serving this year on the state organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

Vaughn, a longtime Amarillo educator and active community volunteer, is set to serve on the state LWV Board’s DEI and Voter Education committees. She will also participate in the regional training of local Leagues.