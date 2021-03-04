KAMR Local 4 interviews Governor Greg Abbott about Executive Order (GA-34)

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 News interviewed Governor Greg Abbott about Executive Order (GA-34).

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss