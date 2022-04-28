WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Joshua Munn, one of the members of the Munn family from Borger who was shown to have entered the U.S. Capitol unlawfully during the Capitol Attack on Jan. 6, 2021, has officially pleaded guilty to his involvement in the incident.

According to court documents, Munn pled guilty in the District of Columbia’s U.S. District Court to one count of “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” during a remote plea agreement hearing hosting Thursday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Joshua Munn, along with Kristi Munn, Thomas “Tom” Munn, Dawn Munn and Kayli Munn, were shown through evidence from the FBI to have been inside the U.S. Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, traveling from Borger to Washington D.C. This included posts and messages on Facebook as well as various videos and photos.

Joshua Munn is expected to appear in-person for a sentencing hearing at 9:30 a.m. August 18. Until then, Joshua Munn will be out on personal recognizance, according to court documents.

Kristi, Thomas Dawn and Kayli Munn have until 12 p.m. on May 9 to let the court know whether any outstanding plea offers will have expired by May 13. If so, court documents said each of the parties are required to provide court officials with three proposed trial dates and a proposed motions schedule so officials can set a trial schedule at a hearing on May 13.