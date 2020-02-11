Josh Winegarner snags second congressional endorsement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In three weeks, Texas voters will head to the polls on Super Tuesday to decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will be on the November ballot.

One of the key contests in Texoma is the U.S. Congressional race for District 13 where there are 18 candidates vying to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13). On Monday, Thornberry announced the surprise endorsement of one of the 15 Republicans on the March 3 Ballot. Thornberry said he and his wife Sally plan to vote for Josh Winegarner.

“Like all voters, Sally and I must choose which of the candidates we want to represent us in Congress,” Thornberry said. “We are looking primarily for two qualities, an attitude of true service and effectiveness in representing our district. We see only one candidate who is both running for the right reasons and can also be effective from day one.”

Winegarner, 42, is a native of Spearman, a small town in the northern Panhandle. He has worked for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association for 13 years. Before that, he began his legislative career working for Republicans Senators Phil Gramm and John Cornyn.

“Through hard work and genuine understanding of the issues, Josh will be a strong conservative voice, earning the respect of his colleagues and building a solid base of influence for the district which will continue through various changes on Capitol Hill and in the White House,” Thornberry said.

Although Thornberry is supporting Winegarner, he urges votes to study all candidates and use common sense before heading to the ballot box.

Winegarner thanks Thronberry for his endorsement on social media, but said he was surprised by the endorsement.

“I’m very honored and humbled by both Sally and Rep. Thornberry’s support for my campaign,” Winegarner said. “I think they realize the importance of this election and like me, they really want to make sure that somebody from the district is the one that is elected.”

OTHER ENDORSEMENTS

In January, he has also been endorsed by Rep. Mike Conaway (TX-11).

“I have no doubt that Josh Winegarner is the best choice for our farmers, ranchers, energy producers and servicemen and women,” Conaway said. “He has been an extremely effective advocate for his community over the last fourteen years, and Josh can hit the ground running to protect vital installations like Sheppard Air Force Base and Pantex. He’s also a strong Christian and family man who grew up in the district and understands the people and their values. I am proud to endorse Josh Winegarner for Congress.”

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC joins 14 other agriculture organizations in endorsing Winegarner, including the Texas Farm Bureau AgFund, American Quarter Horse Association PAC, Plains Cotton Growers Association PAC, BEEF-PAC of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association PAC, National Sorghum Producers Association PAC, National Turkey Federation PAC, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Corn PAC, Texas Pork Producers Association, Texas Wheat Producers Association PAC, Texas Cotton Ginners Association, and the Farm Credit Council PAC.

DISTRICT LINES BATTLE

Since announcing his retirement, Thornberry has voiced concerns about certain candidates in the race who do not live, didn’t grow up or have no meaningful ties to the district.

“Those candidates who have just moved here should try living here awhile, volunteering in the community, getting to know the people of our area, and then perhaps running for office,” Thornberry said.

While the law does not require candidates to live in the district, Thornberry believes anyone who has never lived in the district, never voted in the district, never worked in the district cannot adequately represent those in District 13.

Bowie residents got a chance to meet and shake hands with 13th Congressional candidate Adm. Ronny Jackson.

“Whether it’s a rich fellow from Dallas or somebody from Levelland or people, surely we can find good people who live in the district, who know the district, who can do a better job than I’ve done even,” Thornberry said to KAMR in November 2019.

It is believed Thornberry is referring to two Republican candidates in particular: Ronny Jackson and Chris Ekstrom.

Jackson, a former White House physician, is a native of Levelland, which is west of Lubbock and outside Thornberry’s 13th Congressional District. However, Jackson told KFDX he moved to Amarillo in December after retiring from the military.

Still photo from a recent ad from Chris Ekstrom where he douts the benefits of being a political outsider.

The other candidate whose residency has come into question is Chris Ekstrom, who is a well-known Dallas businessman. Last year, Ekstrom’s campaign sent KFDX a photo of his driver’s license and license to carry, which showed his address as a P.O. Box in Wichita Falls.

“I think it’s vitally important that whoever represents us in Washington actually knows us, ‘ Winegarner said. “They need to have a presence in the district, roots in the district, having paid taxes, raised a family, worked here and gone to church here. If you don’t know a place, how do you adequately represent them in Congress? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

You can hear more from Winegarner and the other Republican candidates in this race Wednesday at the MPEC. KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff will serve as moderate at a candidate forum hosted by the Wichita County Republican Party. The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.