Josh Winegarner announces bid for Texas Congressional District 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new candidate has officially announced he will be running for Texas Congressional District 13.

Conservative Republican Josh Winegarner launched his campaign today.

Winegarner is the director of industry affairs at the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

Congressman Mac Thornberry recently announced he would not run for re-election.

Two other candidates have announced they are running for the seat in the Republican Primary and three others are have expressed interest in running.

