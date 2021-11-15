Joe Marr Wilson to announce run for 47th District Court in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joe Marr Wilson is set to announce his candidacy for 47th District Court Judge, which includes the counties of Potter, Randall and Armstrong, on Monday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

According to a press release by C&B Marketing, Marr started his career as a trial lawyer more than three decades ago and has assisted more than 6000 clients.

In addition, the release stated that as one of only fourteen attorneys in the State of Texas board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in both family and criminal law, “he will bring a unique and expert perspective to the bench.”

Wilson will make the announcement from his law office at 905 S. Fillmore, detailed the release.