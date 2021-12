AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Joanne Garcia Flores announced her candidacy for the Randall County Justice of the Peace Precinct Four Office.

Describing herself as a longtime Amarillo resident with a 30-year law career, Garcia Flores noted she has overseen the law offices of Hunter & Kalinke for the past 15 years, following work with both Potter and Randall County Justice of the Peace offices.

