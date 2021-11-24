Jesse Quackenbush announces candidacy for District 31 state senate seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jesse Quackenbush, an Amarillo attorney, announced his candidacy for the open Texas Senate District 31 seat Wednesday. This comes after Senator Kel Seliger announced that he would not be running for reelection for the seat.

While Quakenbush states in his campaign announcement release that he believes the redistricting measures have “diminished hopes of any Panhandle candidate hanging onto the seat,” he said he hopes his conservative agenda appeals to Republicans, Democrats as well as Independents.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, State Senate and House districts were redrawn this year, subsequently impacting the 2022 election. District 31 saw a change in its new map, now including communities south of Odessa and west of Abilene while losing some parts of the Texas Panhandle including Clarendon, Pampa and Wheeler.

While Stormy Bradley and Tim Reid have also announced their respective campaigns in the Republican primary for the seat, Quackenbush focused the majority of the release speaking about Kevin Sparks, a candidate based out of Midland who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, as well as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

In the release, Quackenbush criticized Sparks on his “anti-wind energy” views. Speaking on Trump’s endorsement, Quackenbush said that while he supports most of Trump’s efforts “it’s refreshing knowing that I’m not beholden to any other politician’s notions of fairness and justice.”

For a full list of who has announced their candidacy for various races on the 2022 ballot, visit MyHighPlains.com.