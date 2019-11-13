Jamie Culley files to run for Texas 13th Congressional District

Your Local Election HQ

by: Your Local Election Headquarters | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another person has filed to Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

Jamie Culley from Wichita Falls filed to run as a Republican with the Federal Election Commission.

Culley said she is a business development consultant.

She joins Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hays, Josh Winegarner, Vance Snider, Chris Ekstrom, Monique Worthy, and Greg Sagan.

Sagan is the only Democrat to file to run, so far.

Rep. Mac Thornberry announced a few months ago that he will be retiring at the end of his term.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss