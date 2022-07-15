WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Friday that the National Defense Authorization Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the act contains provisions that Jackson’s team says will benefit the Pantex Plant as well as the defense-focused workforce throughout the district.

According to previous reports, Jackson, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee, touted the benefits of the National Defense Authorization Act in late June. At that point, Jackson said that the act would authorize the $850 billion in total defense spending for the fiscal year 2023. It also included the largest servicemember pay raise in decades, as well as specific measures that are expected to impact the Amarillo area. Those measures included:

Directs the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to develop a plan for the modernization of Pantex

Improves the Nuclear Weapons Council by directing risk management efforts relating to the nuclear weapons stockpile and the nuclear security enterprise

Provides oversight of the NNSA’s management and operation contracting process

Seeks to improve recruitment and retention efforts at Pantex

Provides $212 million in funding for the new Bell Boeing V-22 aircraft which will be assembled in Amarillo

“As a retired Navy Admiral, I know that the implications of the NDAA could not be more serious for our military readiness and national security,” Jackson said in Friday’s release. “This year’s NDAA will ensure our great military is prepared for any potential conflict, while also making sure our service members and their families are taken care of at home. In addition to funding projects in our district, this bill also provides critical oversight of the Military Health System, protections for service members who have reservations about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and takes steps to address the national security crisis at our southern border.”