Jackson, Trujillo will face off for US House District 13 seat in November

Dr. Ronny Jackson is the projected Republican nominee in the race for Texas 13th U.S. Congressional District, and Gus Trujillo is the projected Democratic nominee.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Jackson had a wide margin of votes over his opponent, Republican candidate Josh Winegarner.

Jackson said he took a call from President Trump to say congratulations. The president had endorsed Jackson prior to the primary in March.

Congratulations to @RonnyJackson4TX on a big win against a tough and really good opponent. Ronny will be a fantastic Congressman – Will represent the wonderful people of the Great State of Texas, and the USA, very well. Proud of you Ronny!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

“He called to tell me that he was really excited about me coming to Congress, and, you know, the work that we’re going to do together, and he’s just proud of me. I mean, you know, and he’s very excited that he and I are going to continue to get to work together for the next few years and I am too, it’s gonna be fantastic,” Jackson said. “And we are going to do so much for this district and so much for the state of Texas, and so much for the real Republican Party.”

Jackson will go on to face the projected Democratic nominee Gus Trujillo in November.

“We now think realistically, you know, this was the main fight. You know, this is the most staunchly conservative Republican district in the entire United States for all practical purposes. The one that walked out of this tonight is the winner is going to be the Congressman for the 13th Congressional District of Texas,” Jackson said. “I’m not elected yet. We still got another race in November. We’ll continue to debate the Democrat and then work hard on that front, and we still got to race to win, but I’m going to spend a lot of my time a lot of my energy out there, making sure that other Republicans in the state of Texas that are in tight races with Democrats, I’m going to give them my support. I’m gonna help them raise money. I’m gonna help them get the vote out. I’m gonna make sure that we keep Texas red.”

Gus Trujillo beat Greg Sagan with 66% of the votes.

Trujillo said he was not shocked about the results because his campaign team worked so hard. He said the campaign will now focus on the November election.

Trujillo said he will reach out to volunteers, start fundraising, and get new yard signs out in the yards of supporters.

“It feels fantastic, and I’m so excited for all of the support I got and the future support that I know is going to flow our way, and I’m so excited to actually be on to the general election now,” said Trujillo. “We can really focus on that, and it’s going to be here before we know it. So I’m really excited and really eager to get to work.”

Trujillo said he will focus on appealing to a wider audience and reaching out to all voters in a traditionally red district.

Trujillo thanked his supporters, the people in the community who supported him, and reflected on his time interning in Representative Mac Thornberry’s (R-Clarendon) office.

“Who would have known I was gonna be here about seven years later and running for his spot,” he said. “With Mr. Thornberry, he gave me a great opportunity and, you know, I remember thanking them the last day I saw him there up at the Capitol, and, you know, I told him that this changed my life. He gave me a funny look, but I said, you know, it really did change my life and who wouldn’t have known I was gonna be here about seven years later and running for his spot now that he’s going.”