WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 provided information on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2023, a bill that recently passed out of the House Armed Services Committee.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the act is expected to be considered on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming weeks. However, Jackson provided a statement to MyHighPlains.com expressing his support for the act.

“I’m proud to share that last week’s NDAA markup was a huge success for the defense workforce in Amarillo, for the servicemembers and their families at Sheppard Air Force Base, and for the entire Thirteenth Congressional District of Texas,” Jackson said. “Having served in the military for 29 years before coming to Congress, I take great pride in advocating for our district’s defense priorities as a legislator. The NDAA has been signed into law every year for over six decades, and I look forward to seeing that happen once again this year. This legislation will help ensure our military remains the greatest fighting force in the world.”

Some of the portions of the act that Jackson sees as a win include a measure that authorizes $850 billion in total defense spending for the fiscal year 2023. It also includes the largest servicemember pay raise in decades, according to the release.

The act also includes specific measures that will impact Amarillo. According to the release, some of those measures include:

Expedites construction of the HE Synthesis, Formulation, and Production facility and the HE Science & Engineering Facility at Pantex

Directs the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to develop a plan for the modernization of Pantex

Improves the Nuclear Weapons Council by directing risk management efforts relating to the nuclear weapons stockpile and the nuclear security enterprise

Provides oversight of the NNSA’s management and operation contracting process

Seeks to improve recruitment and retention efforts at Pantex

Provides $212 million in funding for the new Bell Boeing V-22 aircraft which will be assembled in Amarillo

Directs upgrades to MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft that will be upgraded in Amarillo

“We are fortunate to have Congressman Jackson representing the needs and interests of our Amarillo business community and some of our city’s key industries and major employers,” Jason Harrison, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “These initiative wins were crucial to the future growth of both Pantex and Bell, as well as critical to the security of the country. We were thrilled some of our local leaders were able to meet with Congressman Jackson and his staff on our recent trip to Washington for DC Days so that we could continue to foster our strong relationship. Meeting with his staff, that of the NNSA, and the AVLC gave us valuable first-hand knowledge of the hard work they do to build a more successful business community in Amarillo.”

For a full look at what Jackson’s office sees as benefits that will come from the act if it is passed, visit Jackson’s webpage.