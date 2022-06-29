AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to his office, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13, will visit Amarillo on Wednesday morning in an effort to hear from local first responders.

Jackson’s office detailed that he will visit Amarillo Fire Station #5 on Wednesday morning for a tour and a roundtable-style discussion with local first responders, with the intent to hear their perspectives and understand ways they can be served by Congress.

Regarding recent legislation, Jackson released a statement of support for the National Defense Authorization Act for the Fiscal Year 2023, which passed out of the House Armed Services Committee. He also spoke recently with MyHighPlains.com on the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the passage of a gun reform bill.