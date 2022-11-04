AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the races that voters in the Texas Panhandle will have the chance to make their voice heard on is the Texas District 13 seat in the US House of Representatives.

In this race, incumbent US Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 is running for reelection for the seat, facing Democratic challenger Kathleen Brown, an attorney from Wichita Falls. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jackson announced his re-election campaign in November 2021 after first being elected to the seat in November 2020.

Jackson and Brown both spoke with MyHighPlains.com about their campaigns and what they plan on bringing to the US House of Representatives if elected on Tuesday.

Ronny Jackson

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday April 28, 2022, to review the U.S. Department of State’s foreign policy priorities and fiscal year 2023 budget request. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

After spending two years in the US House of Representatives with the Republican Party in the minority, Jackson said he has learned what can and cannot get done as a member of the minority party. However, Jackson said he has hope that the Republican Party will take back both the US House of Representatives and potentially the US Senate.

“I think I’ve learned that you know, we didn’t have a lot of influence with our vote in the current setting. We’re in the minority right now in Congress and the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to being in the majority coming this November with the election and then when we get sworn in January in the new 118th Congress.”

Even though the Republican Party was in the minority, Jackson said he was proud of one specific piece of legislation that was passed during his first term in the US House of Representatives: the National Defense Authorization Act. Jackson stressed that the legislation took care of Pantex, Bell Textron Inc. and Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

If elected for another term, Jackson said he wants to focus on three main topics: national security and defense, health care reform and agriculture, as part of the US House of Representatives’ agriculture committee.

“I will be on the Ag Committee starting in January and I’m going to be involved in anything and everything involving (agriculture)” Jackson said. “We have the Farm Bill coming up in 2023 so ag is going to be a big topic for the next Congress.”

Jackson said while there are questions surrounding the legitimacy of the election system, the biggest way to make sure that your vote counts, in his view, is to make sure that you vote and that as many people go out to the polls as possible, reassuring District 13 residents that the system is correct.

“You’ve got to trust the system. I know there have been questions about what happened last time. I have those questions myself,” Jackson said. “I think that the state legislatures around the country are making reforms, not as quickly as I would like to see, not as quickly as many, you know, folks in this district would like to see. But I think that you have to vote, you have to get out and vote. You have to get other folks that are like-minded out and take people to the polls.”

Kathleen Brown

Kathleen Brown

As an attorney in Wichita Falls for 20 years, Brown said she is running for the position because she believes there is “a lot that needs to be done and it needs to be done quickly.” This includes combatting inflation along with the use of fentanyl.

“First thing we need to do is work on getting our inflation under control. The best way to do that, according to the economists, is to reduce government spending and make sure health care and child care is more affordable,” Brown said. “…We’re (also) losing children very quickly due to fentanyl. A lot of the fentanyl is coming through our ports of entry by US citizens so the best way to catch the fentanyl smuggling is to actually invest in canines and proper filters for their noses so that they can actually sniff out… the fentanyl.”

Like her job as an attorney, Brown said being a member of Congress in the Texas District 13 seat is representing people, something she stressed that she has experience with.

“Basically, I’m going up there to represent this district and basically sell this district and try and get the jobs we need, the infrastructure we need, the investments we need,” Brown said. “I think I’m the best person for that because I’m not going up there to make friends but I’m also not going up there to make enemies. Where our country is right now is very gridlocked because we have too many people out there who are in it too, I think, get a book deal or get on TV, instead of doing the hard work of representing the people of their district.”

As for this particular election, Brown stressed that this race, along with other local races, matters to the everyday lives of citizens who reside in District 13. Brown said she trusts that the process will be very fair.

“I voted and it is very safe and very secure,” Brown said. “You will vote and then you’ll get a printout of your vote and you take your time to look at it. Then, it’s moved to a different ballot box where it’s overseen by an officer and then, you put the ballot in that box yourself.”

Both Brown and Jackson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News regarding their respective bids for the District 13 representative seat. Those interviews will be shown during Politics Today at 10 a.m. Sunday on KAMR Local 4 News. For more information about Tuesday’s election, visit MyHighPlains.com.