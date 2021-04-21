Interview with Amarillo ISD School Board Candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting in Amarillo Municipal Elections started Monday, April 19, and Election Day is Saturday, May 1. KAMR Local 4 News Digital Reporter/Producer Roushell Hamilton Jr. sat down with each candidate in the upcoming AISD School Board election.

For Amarillo ISD candidates, voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Voters do not have to cast all four votes. Candidates vying for the seats are:

Louis Montano

Bennie Anderson

Charles D’Amico

Doyle Corder (Incumbent)

Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)

David Nance (Incumbent)

Don Powell

If you’re not sure of your voter registration status, you can check it by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Things you will need to check your registration status:

Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or

Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or

Name, County, and Date of Birth

The voter registration deadline for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.

If you would like to vote in the next election, click here to register.

WHERE CAN I EARLY VOTE?

Potter County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Santa Fe Building**

900 S. Polk St., First Floor Ticket Office, Amarillo, TX 79101

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

** Main Polling location for Early Voting – Santa Fe Building

Casey Carpet One Main entrance

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

United Amigos

West entrance, 3300 East I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church

NW, Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach

1111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room, Amarillo, TX 79107

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Potter County Fire Station #1,

17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Randall County Election Administration Office**

1604 5th Ave.

Canyon, TX 79015

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library

6801 W. 45th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79109

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd.

Canyon TX, 79015

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Main Early Voting Location