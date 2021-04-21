Interview with Amarillo ISD School Board Candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting in Amarillo Municipal Elections started Monday, April 19, and Election Day is Saturday, May 1. KAMR Local 4 News Digital Reporter/Producer Roushell Hamilton Jr. sat down with each candidate in the upcoming AISD School Board election.
For Amarillo ISD candidates, voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Voters do not have to cast all four votes. Candidates vying for the seats are:
- Louis Montano
- Bennie Anderson
- Charles D’Amico
- Doyle Corder (Incumbent)
- Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)
- David Nance (Incumbent)
- Don Powell
If you’re not sure of your voter registration status, you can check it by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Things you will need to check your registration status:
- Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or
- Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or
- Name, County, and Date of Birth
The voter registration deadline for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.
If you would like to vote in the next election, click here to register.
WHERE CAN I EARLY VOTE?
Potter County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:
Santa Fe Building**
900 S. Polk St., First Floor Ticket Office, Amarillo, TX 79101
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- ** Main Polling location for Early Voting – Santa Fe Building
Casey Carpet One Main entrance
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
United Amigos
West entrance, 3300 East I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hillside Christian Church
NW, Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Outreach
1111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room, Amarillo, TX 79107
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Potter County Fire Station #1,
17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:
Randall County Election Administration Office**
1604 5th Ave.
Canyon, TX 79015
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79110
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Southwest Branch Library
6801 W. 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79103
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd.
Canyon TX, 79015
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
**Main Early Voting Location
