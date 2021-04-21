Interview with Amarillo ISD School Board Candidate Rev. Bennie Anderson

Your Local Election HQ

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting in Amarillo Municipal Elections started Monday, April 19, and Election Day is Saturday, May 1. KAMR Local 4 News Digital Reporter/Producer Roushell Hamilton Jr. sat down with Rev. Bennie Anderson of New Hope Baptist Church in Amarillo, to discuss his candidacy in the upcoming AISD School Board election.

For Amarillo ISD candidates, voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Voters do not have to cast all four votes. Candidates vying for the seats are:

  • Louis Montano
  • Bennie Anderson
  • Charles D’Amico
  • Doyle Corder (Incumbent)
  • Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)
  • David Nance (Incumbent)
  • Don Powell

If you’re not sure of your voter registration status, you can check it by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Things you will need to check your registration status:

  • Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or
  • Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or
  • Name, County, and Date of Birth

The voter registration deadline for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.

If you would like to vote in the next election, click here to register.

WHERE CAN I EARLY VOTE?

Potter County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Santa Fe Building**

900 S. Polk St., First Floor Ticket Office, Amarillo, TX 79101

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • ** Main Polling location for Early Voting – Santa Fe Building

Casey Carpet One Main entrance

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

United Amigos

West entrance, 3300 East I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church 

NW, Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach

1111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room, Amarillo, TX 79107

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Potter County Fire Station #1, 

17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)

  • April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Randall County Election Administration Office** 

1604 5th Ave.

Canyon, TX 79015 

  • April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110 

  • April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Southwest Branch Library

6801 W. 45th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79109 

  • April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103 

  • April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd.

Canyon TX, 79015

  • April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Main Early Voting Location

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss