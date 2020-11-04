Incumbent Talarico faces challenger Valdez for Texas House District 52

by: Kailey Hunt and KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democratic State Representative James Talarico faces Republican challenger Lucio Valdez in a bid to keep a seat in Texas House District 52.

Talarico, a former middle school teacher, has served in the Texas State House of Representatives since 2018 and remains the youngest lawmaker in state history to be elected to that legislative body.

Valdez, a police and military veteran, previously served a three-year term on the Hutto City Council.

Texas House District 52 is located north of Austin and encompasses part of Williamson County.

Texas House District 52 (State of Texas map)
